15-county Fire Danger Advisory canceled after rainfall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Fire Danger Advisory issued for 15 counties on May 14 has been lifted, effective immediately, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.
The AFC says the advisory was canceled after several days of scattered rainfall across south Alabama.
The counties included: Baldwin, Choctaw, Coffee, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Dale, Escambia, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, and Washington.
Among the wildfires fought during that period was a large blaze in Mobile County that affected 1,100 acres over a five-day period.
