Daily storm chances, heat and humidity for the foreseeable future

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well, here we go! It’s a true Alabama summertime pattern for the next week or so, if not longer. Each day will bring at least a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
It won’t rain all day on any given day, but the risk for showers and storms is there for the entire region each afternoon and evening.
And it begins today as a frontal boundary lifts northward from the Gulf Coast.
If you’re along and south of U.S. 80, your chances of seeing a shower or storm are a bit higher today.
Each day will also be humid to simply muggy with high temperatures ranging from the mid-80s in spots where showers and storms develop to the lower 90s for locations that stay entirely dry.
It’s that heat and humidity that will be leading to the daily development of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. And with the amount of moisture and heat in the air, it’s possible some of the storms produce heavy rain, plenty of lightning and gusty winds.
However, widespread strong and severe thunderstorms are not anticipated.
While it’s simply impossible to tell you who will see rain each day, we can say what days may feature a slightly higher rain and storm chance. As it looks now, the best chance of rain and storms may come on Memorial Day and next Tuesday.
Still, it’ll be important to have a way to check radar over the holiday weekend in case a storm threatens your location.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.