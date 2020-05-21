Gov. Ivey to hold 2 p.m. update on COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a 2 p.m. news conference to update the state on efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Her office says she’ll be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
Among the topics Ivey is expected to discuss is a decision on her relaxed health order. She could opt to let the order expire Friday, extend it, relax it further or even bring back some restrictions. Her office has not given any indication on her decision.
The order, which went into effect on May 11, eased the state’s COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and business openings. It eliminated the 10-person cap on non-work gatherings, effectively allowing for churches to restart in-person services.
It also allowed for restaurants to reopen with limited seating, and close-contact businesses like gyms and salons can operate with social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines.
The state has seen a growing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, particularly in the Montgomery area, which officials have said could be the result of more testing or a spike in the illness.
When Ivey announced the loosened restrictions on April 8, Alabama had 9,375 confirmed cases and 383 confirmed deaths. There had been 111,000 tests conducted.
As of Thursday, a span of 12 days since the announcement, Alabama has 13,058 confirmed cases and 528 confirmed deaths. There have been 171,000 tests conducted.
