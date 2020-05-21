Juvenile, 7 others injured Wednesday in 5 separate Montgomery shootings

By WSFA Staff | May 21, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 1:07 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a juvenile and seven others were injured after five shootings throughout the day Wednesday.

According to MPD Captain Saba Coleman, at around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, officers and fire medics responded to the area of 5th Street near Mobile Highway in reference to someone shot. There, they made contact with a man who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. The shooting possibly happened in the 2700 block of Sixth Street.

Later, at about 4:02 p.m., authorities responded to the 900 block of Ann Street, where they made contact with a man who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

At about 7:45 p.m., officers and fire medics responded to the 2100 block of East South Boulevard. At the scene, they found a man who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The shooting possibly happened in the 4600 block of Woodley Road.

At about 8:38 pm, authorities responded to the 3000 block of Manasse Drive in reference to multiple people shot. At the scene, they made contact with two men and one woman; all three victims had sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds, and they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

At about 9:20 pm, authorities responded to the 5100 block of West Linda Circle in reference to people shot. Once there, they found a woman and a juvenile female, both of whom had sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been announced in any of these shootings.

