Man charged with assault after woman injured in shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with assault after a woman was injured in a shooting.
Capt. Saba Coleman says Marquarian Gilmer is charged with two counts of second-degree assault in connection to a May 13 shooting.
Coleman says the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bonaparte Boulevard. A woman told officers she was shot by someone she didn’t know during an argument between Gilmer and another person.
The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Gilmer was taken into custody and placed under a $30,000 bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.