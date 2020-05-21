Man charged with assault after woman injured in shooting

By WSFA Staff | May 21, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 1:01 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with assault after a woman was injured in a shooting.

Capt. Saba Coleman says Marquarian Gilmer is charged with two counts of second-degree assault in connection to a May 13 shooting.

Coleman says the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bonaparte Boulevard. A woman told officers she was shot by someone she didn’t know during an argument between Gilmer and another person.

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Gilmer was taken into custody and placed under a $30,000 bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

