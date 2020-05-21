FBI agent kills North Carolina slaying suspect in Alabama

FBI agent kills North Carolina slaying suspect in Alabama
A man wanted for murder in North Carolina has died after a standoff with FBI agents Wednesday in Alabama. (Source: Foto: FBI)
May 21, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 11:23 AM

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) - The FBI says an agent in Alabama shot and killed a man who was a suspect in a killing in North Carolina.

Special Agent James Jewell says Tobby Wiggins was fatally wounded during a confrontation Wednesday night in Atmore, Alabama. News outlets report the shooting followed a standoff in the south Alabama town.

Authorities didn’t release any information about what happened. The FBI describes Wiggins as a federal fugitive who was wanted on murder charges in a slaying that occurred in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday.

Federal officials will investigate the shooting.

