FBI agent kills North Carolina slaying suspect in Alabama

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) - The FBI says an agent in Alabama shot and killed a man who was a suspect in a killing in North Carolina.
Special Agent James Jewell says Tobby Wiggins was fatally wounded during a confrontation Wednesday night in Atmore, Alabama. News outlets report the shooting followed a standoff in the south Alabama town.
Authorities didn’t release any information about what happened. The FBI describes Wiggins as a federal fugitive who was wanted on murder charges in a slaying that occurred in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday.
Federal officials will investigate the shooting.
