Marine Patrol enforcing social distancing rules Memorial Day weekend

“Have one life jacket per person on the boat as required by law. If the children are under the age of eight, they’re required to have a life jacket on at all times when they’re on a boat. If you plan to drink on board your boat, make sure there’s a sober driver," Lt. Fuller said. “On the waterways its just like being on the highway, you’re supposed to stay on the right side of the channel and you’re supposed to pass other boats and stay to the right. Use common courtesy. It will go a long way, and it will more than likely prevent tragedy from occurring on this Memorial Day weekend.”