RSA Tower tenant reports positive coronavirus case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A tenant within the RSA Tower building in Montgomery says one of its employees has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Retirement Systems of Alabama confirms.
The RSA building in Montgomery is 23 stories tall and home to several tenants, including the Alabama Department of Public Health. Due to privacy reasons,Due to privacy reasons, the exact tenant whose employee tested positive is not being released.
The employee has not been in the building since May 14. The areas the employee worked in and the areas the employee had contact with will be cleaned and disinfected.
As of Thursday, Alabama has over 13,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Over 500 people have died from the virus.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.