Runners, take your mark: Houston Young’s decorated 50-year career on the track

The Selma native and veteran track official is considered one of the nation’s top authorities in track and field. And for good reason. He is still going strong as one of the busiest track officials in the nation. He has been an official at the AHSAA Outdoor State Track Championships for 52 straight years – serving as the meet director for the past 20 years. He is also the AHSAA Track and Field Rules Interpreter for indoor and outdoor track and has served as the meet director for the AHSAA Indoor State Track Championships for six years. Young, who is the officia1s coordinator for two college conferences, is one of the top college track officials as well – serving as the NAIA National Championships meet director for six years and an official at the meet for 13 years. He has worked in various capacities -- as a starter, throws official and meet director – and an instructor at district camps for five decades. Among his other highlights, he was the starter at the NCAA Division I National Indoor Championships in 2019, the starter for the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships in 2013 and the starter for the NCAA Division III Championships in 2018.

