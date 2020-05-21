Suspect in custody after Montgomery patrol vehicle stolen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man wanted for escaping police custody and stealing a patrol vehicle is back in custody, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
CrimeStoppers says Wayne Ellis, wanted for escape third degree, theft of property first degree, and theft of property third degree, is back in custody.
The Montgomery Police Department notified CrimeStoppers Thursday morning that Ellis had been captured. Details on his capture were not released.
Montgomery police say while in police custody Tuesday, Ellis escaped and took the marked police vehicle that had been left running and unattended.
The patrol vehicle was later discovered without damage in the area of East Delano Avenue and Gaylord Place.
