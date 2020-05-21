18-year-old charged in Houston County shooting

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An 18-year-old has been arrested in a Houston County shooting.
According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Savion Omarion Jones is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery in the Wednesday afternoon shooting. At 3:19 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Kinsey Police Department responded to the Breeze in Mart on Chevy Dr., where a 22-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Kinsey Fire and Headland Rescue took the victim to a Dothan hospital. An investigation indicated the shooting happened in the area of Malibu St. and Chevette St.
Jones was identified as the suspect in the shooting, and at about 6:45 p.m. he was taken into custody at a residence on Corvette St. in Kinsey.
Jones is being held without bond.
