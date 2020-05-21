24-year-old dies in 2-vehicle Chilton county crash

A 24-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Chilton County Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
May 21, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 12:38 PM

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 24-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Chilton County Thursday.

Stephon A. Price was killed with the 1999 Ford Mustang he was driving crossed the centerline and collided with a 2006 Kenworth T800 truck, according to Senior Trooper Michael Carswell with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Carswell says Price was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Alabama 22 at the 57-mile marker, about five miles east of Maplesville.

