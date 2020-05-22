Alabama AG warns nursing homes not to take residents’ stimulus checks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is issuing a warning to nursing homes: residents’ federal CARES Act stimulus checks are off limits and are not to be taken from them.
“We are now beginning to receive a few reports of concern that some Alabama nursing homes may be attempting to take stimulus checks from residents who are Medicaid recipients. If this is happening, it needs to stop now,” Marshall said. “These stimulus checks are rightfully and legally the property of the residents and must be returned."
The attorney general urged residents and their families to remain vigilant that the money is not taken from them and added that reports of any illegal confiscation should be made with his office.
There are some cases in which Medicaid recipients have to sign over resources, and those resources sometimes go to the nursing home where they live. But the COVID-19 stimulus checks approved by Congress are considered “tax credits” not “resources” for federal benefits programs, and belong to the recipient.
Anyone who believes they have are affected should call the Alabama Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at mfcu@alabamaag.gov or call 334-242-7300.
