South Florida Amber Alert cancelled after body found near search site

Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley. (Source: FDLE)
By ABC7 Staff | May 22, 2020 at 4:17 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 8:19 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There has been a heartbreaking development in a South Florida Amber Alert. Police believe they have found the body of 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley.

Officials say Ripley was taken from a Home Depot in Miami. Ripley was diagnosed on the autism spectrum and was non-verbal.

Witnesses told police the boy was in his mother’s car when another car crashed into them and took the boy.

The abduction happened Thursday. Police say two men driving a light blue 4 door sedan were responsible. We will update this story as more information is received.

