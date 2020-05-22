Biscuits COVID-19 relief burger cook-off to be livestreamed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While it still may be some time before fans can watch the Biscuits play, Saturday they can enjoy a burger cook-off right from the infield!
The Biscuits and Biscuits Charitable Foundation will live stream the burger cook-off from Riverwalk Stadium at 4 p.m. During the cookoff, they will also host an auction and fundraiser to benefit COVID-19 relief in our community.
“We have been itching to get out and help those being impacted in our community,” said Biscuits General Manager, Mike Murphy. “This event is a fun way for us to give back to health care workers, first responders, and restaurant workers in our community.”
The event will be live-streamed through various Facebook channels including Bama-Q and Biscuits Baseball. It will also be available to viewers on Bama-Q TV, and The Pride Outdoor Networks on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
Viewers will be able to donate and bid on auction items during the event through the Live Source App. Auction items include Biscuits experiences and memorabilia and Bama-Q merchandise.
For more information visit www.BiscuitsBaseball.com and www.bama-q.tv.
