Biscuits, Alabama Cattleman’s Association serve up steak sandwiches for first responders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s no telling when baseball will return to Riverwalk Stadium, but the Biscuits are staying busy in this time of uncertainty.
Friday evening, the staff fired up the grills and sent the sizzle of steak throughout the streets of downtown Montgomery as the organization partnered with the Alabama Cattleman’s Association to give back to the community.
The team donated 150 boxed meals to workers on the front lines at Baptist Hospital as they continue to fight COVID-19.
Each meal included a freshly-grilled ribeye steak sandwich, chips and a cookie.
Biscuits General Manager Michael Murphy, who also jumped in on the action, said it’s important to recognize the sacrifices medical professionals are making to help keep people safe.
“The three things that we try to do every single day are have fun, be different, and make an impact, and what we can do right now is make an impact. We can still have fun and we can still be different, but making an impact is the most important thing for us day in and day out,” said Murphy. “Whether that be through hosting a baseball game and having events, or through doing fundraisers and doing meal donations like we are able to do right now, so we pride ourselves on being a fabric of this community, and that’s something we can continue to do whether there’s baseball or not.”
The Biscuits will continue to give back on Saturday. Riverwalk Stadium will host “Burgers Up!” - a burger cook-off that will raise money for coronavirus relief. Chefs will work to create the best burger, and will be judged on taste, creativity and presentation.
The event will be live-streamed starting at 4 p.m. on the Biscuits’ Facebook page and on Bama-Q TV.
“We’re setting up cook teams on first base, second base and third base, and they’re going to have 45 minutes to cook their best burger,” said Murphy. “This is all going through the Biscuits Charitable Foundation to benefit COVID-19 relief.”
Fans are encouraged to download the Live Source app to donate to the fund; there will also be Biscuit merchandise and Bama-Q items up for bidding.
