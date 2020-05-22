City of Prattville lifts curfew

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Prattville has lifted its public safety curfew, the city announced on its Facebook page.
The city adopted a resolution Friday officially lifting the curfew.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s loosened safer at home order went into effect Friday at 5 p.m. It further lifts restrictions on businesses and allows entertainment business and athletic activities to resume.
Prattville’s curfew was originally established back on April 3.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.