Free leadership class being offered by Troy University

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University will be making its ‘Leadership 101’ class available for free to anyone who wants it during the months of June and July.
The course will teach students how to make it in a post-pandemic world and will also focus on personal development, leadership style and action, cultural diversity, and current events.
It will be available to high school students interested in college preparation, business men and women, government officials, educators, an even military personnel.
“So there is no restriction and you don’t have to apply to the university,” says Troy Chancellor, Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. “But you can earn academic credits if you choose.”
Enrollment for the course is now open and the online class will be offered in two identical four-week sessions, starting on June 1 and July 1.
