Montgomery among 12 counties under burn ban order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery is among a dozen counties now under a burn ban, according to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
The ban, an annual occurrence during warmer weather, is part of ADEM’s efforts to protect air quality. The areas affected usually have a history of air pollution problems, the agency said.
ADEM points out the ban is separate from any no-burn orders of the Alabama Forestry Commission. Those are designed specifically to prevent wildfires.
ADEM’s ban runs through Oct. 31 and is in place for Baldwin, DeKalb, Etowah, Jefferson, Lawrence, Madison, Mobile, Montgomery, Morgan, Russell, Shelby and Talladega counties.
"Prohibiting the open burning of wood, tree trimmings, brush and debris generated by land clearing and construction or demolition activities is an effective way to reduce the formation of ground-level ozone, which is formed when volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides react in the presence of heat and sunlight,” said Ron Gore, chief of ADEM’s Air Division.
Under state law, ADEM says only vegetation and untreated wood can be burned in those counties affected.
Non-vegetative materials, such as oils, plastics, vinyl, paper, garbage, trash and treated and painted wood, cannot be burned anywhere in the state at any time, he said
