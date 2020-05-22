Montgomery student 1 of just 10 Gold Award Girl Scouts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each year, the Girl Scouts of the USA selects ten exceptionally inspiring Gold Award Girl Scouts, and this year one of those recipients is from Montgomery.
Allyson Merriweather is a rising senior at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School. For her project, she addressed stress in teenagers at her school.
Merriweather recalled the devastating fire that burned through her school back in 2018.
“We moved to this current location here at Hayneville Road. That’s when I started to see that the atmosphere kind of changed within the students in the school, and a lot of them were talking about how they miss the old outdoor eating area we had the old campus."
Merriweather said they were feeling stressed about the situation, “so I decided to recreate what we had there and build four picnic tables and then paint on the school’s colors.”
The student then set about creating a PowerPoint presentation to share at a PTSA meeting and club meetings. “And then I also made a brochure that had things of that nature in it and passed that out as well.,” she said.
With the distribution of her brochure, Allyson has been able to reach 1,442 students!
