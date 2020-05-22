Veterans home sees drop in active COVID-19 cases

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs says there has been a drop in positive coronavirus cases at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City.
The department reports there are only nine positive COVID-19 cases among the residents at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home, compared to 40 positive cases from a week ago.
As for the employees, 41 tested positive at the home, and 12 have returned back to work.
ADVA says 91 residents at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home have tested positive for the virus since April 8.
The department says it is working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to begin universal testing of all employees and residents at the state’s four veterans homes when resources become available.
The universal testing will help to identify potential asymptomatic cases.
