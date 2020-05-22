Warm weekend ahead with a few showers, storms possible

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Memorial Day is usually referred to as the unofficial start to summer, and right on cue, we are kicking off the long holiday weekend with very summer-like conditions... heat, humidity and pop-up thunderstorms are all likely each day now through early next week, but just how much rain will be get and does it look to be a washout?
It won’t rain all day on any given day, but the risk for showers and storms is there each afternoon and evening.
It’s impossible to know where exactly we see rain each day; think of the atmosphere as a bag of popcorn - you don’t know where which kernel will pop!
Random afternoon showers will be on radar again Friday afternoon, but coverage is low at roughly 30%... but, if you are the 1 in 3 that does get a storm, it’s possible you could be impacted by heavy rain, plenty of lightning and gusty winds. However, widespread strong to severe thunderstorms are not anticipated!
What is anticipated is an increased amount of both heat and humidity, and that will really be the fuel need in our atmosphere to spark these afternoon storms.
High temperatures will range from the mid 80s in spots where showers and storms develop to the lower 90s for locations that stay dry.
Keep your First Alert weather app handy if your plans take you outside any or all days this weekend... it’ll be important to have a way to check radar in case a storm threatens your location, and our app has the capability to follow your location and send lightning/rain alerts so you are one step ahead of Mother Nature.
Generally, our pattern remains the same for the next week or so - no major changes expected.
