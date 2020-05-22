Wetumpka student named U.S. Presidential Scholar

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Isaac Stubbs just graduated as valedictorian from Wetumpka High School, and that’s not all.
Stubbs found out this week he was selected as a U.S. Presidential Scholar.
Stubbs is one of 161 high school seniors nationwide and only one of three from Alabama to receive the honor.
He was nominated by state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.
Stubbs plans to begin a two-year mission this summer in Ukraine for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Afterwards, he’ll attend Brigham Young University on a scholarship and pursue a double major in neuroscience and computer science.
Kittson Hamill from Huntsville High School and Lawrence Zhang from James Clemens High School were the two other Alabama students to be named U.S. Presidential Scholars.
