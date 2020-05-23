ALEA issues Missing Child Alert for Childersburg teen

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - The Childersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen.
Police say 15-year-old Miyaa Markia Latoya McCormick was last seen on Friday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 16th Court NW.
McCormick is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white T-shirt and a gray jacket.
Police say she was seen getting into a white and gray vehicle with faded/rusty paint on the passenger side.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Miyaa McCormick, please contact the Childersburg Police Department at 256-761-1556 or call 911.
