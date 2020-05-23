Death investigation underway in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Lowndes County.
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Pat Downing says deputies responded to a request for assistance at a residence within the 11000 block of County Road 26 in Hope Hull.
Deputies arrived at the scene just before noon, where Downing says an investigation was already underway.
The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear at this time.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident along with Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.