Heat, humidity and scattered storms for Memorial Day Weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Summer-like weather welcomes the unofficial start to summer! Memorial Day Weekend is featuring a good amount of heat, humidity and pop-up thunderstorms.
There is a risk of showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. It won’t rain all day and won’t be a complete washout, so you can definitely still get outside. However, some thunderstorms could be strong to potentially severe with heavy rain, plenty of lightning and gusty winds.
There will not be widespread severe weather, but strong storms can develop with little warning. If you’re getting outside during this holiday weekend, download the First Alert Weather App. You can use the radar to track approaching storms, and our app also has the ability to follow your location and send lightning/rain alerts so you stay one step ahead of Mother Nature.
These thunderstorms will be fueled by the plentiful amount of heat and humidity back in our atmosphere. Highs will soar into the low 90s most days. Those who see a splash of rain will feel temporarily cooler into the 70s and 80s.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.