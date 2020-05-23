Jasmine Hill Gardens and Outdoor Museum announces closure

Jasmine Hill Gardens celebrated its 90th year of operation in 2019 (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | May 23, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT - Updated May 23 at 5:36 PM

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Jasmine Hill Gardens and Outdoor Museum is closing its doors.

The group made an announcement Saturday morning on its official Facebook page that said, “While it is hard to know what the future holds, we must share that Jasmine Hill will not reopen. We give thanks to our visitors and supporters, and send our warmest wishes that you will continue to be nurtured by art and nature.”

WSFA 12 News attempted to reach out to Jasmine Hill and got the following response from Elmore DeMott, whose family owns Jasmine Hill Gardens and Outdoor Museum.

“We are so grateful for WSFA and the many others who have supported Jasmine Hill over the past 90 years. We know not what the future holds for our world or for Jasmine Hill, but what we do know is that the future will be one in which people discover meaningful ways to continue to connect with art and nature. The earth requires our attention, and our natural world is the key to healing and wellness. The arts allow us to nurture our creative spirit and make life all the more beautiful. Here’s to the wonderful world that together we will make, as art and nature intersect for peace and the planet. “
Elmore DeMott

It is unclear if the closure is indefinite or permanent at this time.

In 2019, Jasmine Hill Gardens celebrated its 90th year of being open.

