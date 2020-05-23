Jasmine Hill Gardens and Outdoor Museum announces closure

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Jasmine Hill Gardens and Outdoor Museum is closing its doors.
The group made an announcement Saturday morning on its official Facebook page that said, “While it is hard to know what the future holds, we must share that Jasmine Hill will not reopen. We give thanks to our visitors and supporters, and send our warmest wishes that you will continue to be nurtured by art and nature.”
WSFA 12 News attempted to reach out to Jasmine Hill and got the following response from Elmore DeMott, whose family owns Jasmine Hill Gardens and Outdoor Museum.
It is unclear if the closure is indefinite or permanent at this time.
In 2019, Jasmine Hill Gardens celebrated its 90th year of being open.
