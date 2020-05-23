LifeSouth testing donors for COVID-19 antibodies

Ala. (WAFF) - As you roll up your sleeve to donate blood at Lifesouth Community Blood Centers, you will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
LifeSouth started testing all donors Friday in hopes of detecting your past exposure to the virus and possible immunity.
Your plasma could also help patients now fighting COVID-19.
While LifeSouth has been testing potential plasma donors for antibodies since April, the center hopes that by testing all blood donors, more will be willing to donate.
If you’re interested in giving blood during this time and would like to find a donation site near you, click here.
