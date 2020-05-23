Victoryland Casino to reopen Monday morning

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ll be able to go to Victoryland Casino again very soon.
The casino posted to its Facebook page Saturday its intentions to reopen Monday morning at 8 a.m.
As Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s amended safer at home order went into effect Friday at 5 p.m., more entertainment venues now have the freedom to reopen.
Child care facilities, athletic activities, and educational institutions also have the authority to reopen under the governor’s amended order.
