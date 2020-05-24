Another warm day with scattered storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Yesterday featured a lot of heat and humidity, and storms arrived later in the day. The same is possible again today!
It won’t rain all day today, so you can definitely still get outside. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop-up in the afternoon and evening, and similar to yesterday, some storms could pack a punch with heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong wind.
There will not be widespread severe weather, but strong storms can develop with little warning. If you’re getting outside during this holiday weekend, download the First Alert Weather App. You can use the radar to track approaching storms, and our app also has the ability to follow your location and send lightning/rain alerts so you stay one step ahead of Mother Nature.
This pattern of late-day storms will continue over the next several days.
These thunderstorms will be fueled by the plentiful amount of heat and humidity back in our atmosphere. Highs will range from the middle 80s to the low 90s. Those who see a splash of rain will feel temporarily cooler in the 70s and 80s.
