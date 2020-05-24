Jackson Hospital seeing heaviest patient influx ever encountered, pulmonologist says

“The seasonal flu’s mortality is 0.1 percent. Today’s mortality on confirmed cases is six percent in the United States and 4 percent in Alabama,” Thrasher said. “When it’s all said and done and a vaccine occurs and we are all vaccinated, or the virus burns out, I predict the overall mortality will be like 1.3 to 2 percent. That’s what the experts are saying. But that’s a lot of death. That’s 100 times more lethal than the seasonal flu.”