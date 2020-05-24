Man dead after car strikes power pole in crash outside Prattville

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Michael Carswell said the crash happened at 10:18 p.m. on Bridge Creek Road near Lakeview Drive, about seven miles south of Prattville. William McDonald Sanders, 60, died when the 2015 Dodge Ram 3500 he was driving went off the roadway and struck a power pole.
Carswell said Sanders was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
