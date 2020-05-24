Man injured jumping from ‘Chimney Rock’ on Lake Martin Saturday

LAKE MARTIN, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was injured jumping from a popular cliff on Lake Martin Saturday.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Michael Carswell, a 56-year-old man sustained serious injuries when he jumped from “Chimney Rock.” Carswell said the man’s injuries are not life threatening.
People have been injured jumping from “Chimney Rock,” which is actually named Acapulco Rock, over the years. In 2014, a woman was injured jumping from the rocks.
