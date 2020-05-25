3 dead in Morgan County shooting, police searching for suspect

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have identified a suspect in the shooting deaths of three people in Danville.
Police have issued warrants charging Carson Ray Peters with capital murder.
Three people were found dead at a home on Flint Creek Private Drive on Sunday night:
- James Edward Miller (55-years-old)
- Teresa Lynn Peters (55-years-old)
- Tammy Renee Smith (50-years-old)
A fourth person, who has not been identified, was transported by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital. Police report the fourth person is in stable condition as of Monday morning.
Investigators have not confirmed Peters’ relation to the deceased.
Anyone with information on Peters is asked to contact Decatur police detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617.
