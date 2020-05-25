How contact tracing works in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alabama Department of Public Health has been using a process known as “contact tracing” in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Contact tracing is a way for ADPH to contact you by phone if they have reason to believe that you may have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 - specifically if you have been six feet away from a contagious individual for 15 minutes or longer.
“Basically contact tracing involves speaking to the person who has the communicable disease that could be transmissible to other people, determining the other persons they have been around, whether that’s a household intimate partner, close work contacts, or other contacts that they’ve been around for the period of time where they could have been contagious,” said ADPH District Medical Officer Karen Landers.
If ADPH thinks you have been exposed, a public health official will call and notify you and then could advise you to self-isolate for up to a two-week period as well as get tested. Landers said contact tracing is not a new process. ADPH uses the tool to help control the spread of all communicable diseases.
“Contact tracing has been a successful process for communicable diseases such as tuberculous and whooping cough,” Landers said. “If we had a case of measles, same thing. Contact tracing applies in many other communicable diseases so that is really the same process that we put in place for COVID-19.”
Now, ADPH is working with other partners to take advantage of some new technology to help control the spread. Alabama is now just one of three states to sign on with Google and Apple for a coronavirus contact tracing app.
Landers said they have nearly 120 public health officials and medical students helping make phone calls, and that a contact tracing app could help in their efforts.
“We obviously are not able to always find those contacts due to recall, but I think that something such as an app will be helpful in some cases,” Landers said. “It may not be helpful in every case, but again, just another enhancement to more technology to assist us in the Alabama Department of Public Health.”
This app has yet to be released, but in the meantime public health officials and medical students are working hard to continue to call people who may have been exposed.
If you get a call how will you know it is legitimate? Contact tracing could be an easy opportunity for scammers to try and take advantage.
ADPH says if you get a phone call from someone asking for personal information like your social security number or credit card number, it is not ADPH and you should hang up. If you are questionable about the validity of a caller, Landers said you can verify ADPH’s identity by checking with your local county health department.
Landers said so far ADPH has made thousands of contact tracing calls since the start of the pandemic.
