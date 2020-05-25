Many will dodge storms for Memorial Day, but storm chances are going nowhere

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The forecast for the upcoming week is pretty much what we’ve seen over the last few days. There will be early day sun with clouds building and isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms developing by the middle of the afternoon.
Some days will feature a higher chance of showers and storms, but it’s difficult to pinpoint what areas have the “best” rain chance on any given day. Right now it appears as though Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday have the highest probabilities of featuring more widespread shower and thunderstorm coverage.
Even on those days it’s still not a guarantee that everyone sees rain. Chances are running 40-50% on those four days.
Before we get there, though, we have a hot, humid and mainly dry Memorial Day ahead. Highs should rise into the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies with just a slight chance of a few showers and storms after 4 p.m.
The coverage will likely be less impressive than what we had on Sunday, which bodes well for those of you trying to head to the pool, the lake or just the back yard! Just make sure you have a way to check the radar during the late afternoon and evening just in case a rogue storm heads your way!
The humidity won’t be going anywhere this week, but the afternoon highs may stay in the lower to middle 80s courtesy of those slightly higher rain and storm chances keeping temps down just a bit! There’s a bit of a positive for everyone if the big heat isn’t your thing!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.