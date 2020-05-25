Millbrook police officer’s vehicle hit during pursuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook police officer is recovering after his patrol vehicle was intentionally struck during a pursuit, according to Police Chief P.K. Johnson.
Johnson said officers were called to a home on Paige Hill Drive because of a disturbance. Officers determined a suspect had fled the scene in a pickup truck.
During a pursuit they say the suspect intentionally rammed the back bumper of an officer’s vehicle on Highway 14 on the north side of town. Police chased the suspect from there, through Coosada, and Elmore, Before eventually ending on Highway 14 and Dan Drive.
The suspect was then captured after trying to flee on foot.
The suspect has been identified as Justin Acheson, 33, of Millbrook.
He is charged with assault 2nd degree, criminal mischief 1st degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and domestic violence 3rd degree.
He was placed in the Elmore County Jail under a total bond of $116,500.00, of which $100,000.00 must be cash.
The injured officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was later released.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.