Opelika man killed in Memorial Day shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Opelika man is dead after a Memorial Day shooting.
According to Lee County coroner Bill Harris, Kevin Oliver, 33, died from a gunshot injury he sustained in the 1100 block of Covenant Drive. Police responded to the area at about 2:26 p.m., where they were told someone had been shot and was taken from the scene in a vehicle.
Harris said paramedics and police found Oliver in a vehicle about a mile from the scene. He was taken to the emergency room at East Alabama Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Oliver’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
No arrest has been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Opelika police detectives at 334-705-5220, Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665 or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339. You may remain anonymous.
