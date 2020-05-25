Prattville business woman gives life to World War l poem

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Countless monuments honor our war dead and those who survived conflicts, but there’s a good chance you haven’t seen this. A Prattville business owner used a famous literary poem to honor the fallen of all American wars in downtown.
Julianne Hansen read “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae.
“In Flanders Fields the poppies flow..between the crosses, row on row. That mark our place and in the sky.. the larks still bravely singing fly," she said.
It never fails to bring her close to tears.
“So many emotions,” Hansen said.
This is the result of hard work: handmade ceramic poppies, all 1,001 of them planted on the banks of Autauga Creek near the gin shop dam in downtown Prattville.
“The poppy is a symbol for remembrance for the fallen. It takes about a week to do each individual poppy," she said.
The story dates back to May of 1915 when Canadian soldier John McCrae buried a close friend who died in combat in Belgium. McCrae felt moved and so he penned a poem that still resonates today.
“It’s a very moving tribute,” said Steve Hansen.
This hits home for Julianne’s husband Steven Hansen. A military veteran, Steven Hansen buried his own son three years ago. Kyle was just 24 years old.
“And to see poppies emerging from that gives us hope after the war,” said Steven Hansen.
The poppies reflected the morning sun with ribbons honoring a military member or a battalion.
“It really got me chill bumps when I came down here,” said Irene Goodson.
Across the way next to the dam, there is another display of ceramic poppies. This has more of an organic feel to it. This gives us some sense of what John McCrae may have seen and felt on that particular evening more than 100 years ago.
Julianne Hansen started her project in January and added one more to her total of 1,000 to remember her stepson Kyle Hansen.
“It’s also been a very cathartic way for me to be productive,” said Hansen.
Julianne Hansen didn’t just bring a famous poem alive. She brought it home as well.
“Where poppies grow in Flanders Fields,” Hansen said as she read the final words from the iconic poem.
Julianne Hansen says the ceramic poppies will remain on display until this Sunday at 1 p.m.
