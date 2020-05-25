Reports of COVID-19 fraud double in Alabama in one month

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – Reports of COVID-19 complaints to the Federal Trade Commission have doubled in Alabama over the last month, with half of those reporting fraud.
“Justice Department wide, we are getting thousands of calls each week of price gouging, frauds, variety of different frauds as they related to PPEs, test kits, things like that,” said US Attorney Jay Town, Northern District of Alabama. “It hasn’t stopped.”
The Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator in his office is part of daily briefings to have a “daily aperture of the different types of frauds that are occurring across the country,” explained Town. “Our coronavirus coordinator has been very busy for the last several months and he’ll be busy for many months to come.”
Town said “probably” every US Attorney in the country has an open investigation and while he can’t comment on any pending legal matters, he said there have been “different types of fraudulent behavior” in Alabama.
“Not only are you getting something that is not as efficacious, or perhaps completely worthless as it relates to it being personal protective equipment, but you’re overpaying for it,” said Town. “So, it’s a double edged sword and those are the things we are seeing pop up around the country.”
He added, “Anyone, whether it’s a government agency or private business and everybody in between, that feels like they have not received what they have bargained for, and think they have been defrauded in some way, they need to contact federal authorities.”
According to the DOJ, some examples of COVID-19 fraud and scams include:
- Treatment scams: Scammers are offering to sell fake cures, vaccines, and advice on unproven treatments for COVID-19.
- Hoarding and Price Gouging scams: The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has designated certain health and medical resources necessary to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as “scarce,” including respirator masks, ventilators, and other medical protective equipment. These designated materials are subject to the hoarding prevention measures that trigger both criminal and civil remedies.
- Supply scams: Scammers are creating fake shops, websites, social media accounts, and email addresses claiming to sell medical supplies currently in high demand, such as surgical masks. When consumers attempt to purchase supplies through these channels, fraudsters pocket the money and never provide the promised supplies.
- Provider scams: Scammers are also contacting people by phone and email, pretending to be doctors and hospitals that have treated a friend or relative for COVID-19, and demanding payment for that treatment.
- Charity scams: Scammers are soliciting donations for individuals, groups, and areas affected by COVID-19.
- Phishing scams: Scammers posing as national and global health authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are sending phishing emails designed to trick recipients into downloading malware or providing personal identifying and financial information.
- App scams: Scammers are also creating and manipulating mobile apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19 to insert malware that will compromise users’ devices and personal information.
- Investment scams: Scammers are offering online promotions on various platforms, including social media, claiming that the products or services of publicly traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure COVID-19, and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase in value as a result. These promotions are often styled as “research reports,” make predictions of a specific “target price,” and relate to microcap stocks, or low-priced stocks issued by the smallest of companies with limited publicly available information.
- $1,000 Check Scams: Scammers are contacting people over email and are telling them that their $1,000 check, as part of the stimulus package responding to COVID-19, is already waiting for them and that all they need to do is to provide personal information, such as bank account numbers and Social Security Numbers, which are the key pieces of information needed to perpetrate identity theft.
