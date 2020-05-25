Rod and Paula Bramblett remembered year after deadly crash

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers are remembering Rod and Paula Bramblett Monday, one year after they were killed in a car crash.
Auburn Tigers posted a video on Twitter with the caption, “One year ago, we lost an Auburn Legend. Forever remembering the lives of Rod and Paula Bramblett.” Rod Bramblett was the voice of the Auburn Tigers, and the video includes some of his commentary.
Auburn Football also tweeted about the Brambletts.
According to the university, Bramblett had broadcasted Auburn baseball since 1993 and took over as lead announcer for Auburn in 2003, serving as Auburn’s voice of football, men’s basketball and baseball. He was named National Broadcaster of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2013 and was also a three-time winner of the Alabama State Broadcaster of the Year, presented by the National Sports Media Association, in 2006, 2010, and 2013.
Paula Bramblett was an employee of the university, working in the Information Technology Department.
The Brambletts died on May 25, 2019, after a car crash at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and West Samford Avenue in Auburn. A teenager, Johnston Taylor, has been charged with manslaughter in the crash.
