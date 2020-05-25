Several departments searching for missing Orange Beach swimmers

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WSFA) - Several departments are searching for missing Orange Beach swimmers.
The Orange Beach Fire Department posted on Facebook that currently Orange Beach Fire Marine and Surf Rescue divisions are working with Orange Beach Police, ALEA, and Coast Guard in the search and recovery of two missing swimmers in the area of Alabama Point East/Perdido Pass. The swimmers went missing Sunday evening.
Crews are searching the shorelines as well as the waters adjacent to the pass. The fire department said the only victim recovered was a female, who was pulled from the water Sunday evening by a passing vessel and flown to Sacred Heart in Pensacola. Her current status is unknown.
