Technical issues with unemployment claim certifications resolved, ADOL says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor says technical issues that affected thousands of unemployment claimants over the weekend have been resolved.
Spokesperson Tara Hutchison said claimants were not seeing errors Monday morning.
On Sunday, some people who were trying to certify their unemployment claims received errors. The issue affected about 53,000 claimants, ADOL said.
ADOL shared these details on its Facebook page:
Claimants must file a weekly certification in order to receive benefits. This can be done online or by phone.
- https://continuedclaims.labor.alabama.gov/
- Montgomery area: 334-954-4094
- Birmingham area: 205-458-2282
- Other areas: 800-752-7389
If you are receiving PUA, you should file your weekly certifications in the PUA app online.
