Watch WSFA 12 News with an antenna? Plan to rescan your TV on July 2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On July 2, WSFA 12 News is making a change to our transmitter signal.
This change will affect anyone who receives our signal with a TV antenna.
If you receive WSFA 12 News over the air using an antenna, you will be required to rescan your TV’s channel receiver in order to find us.
You will not be required to rescan until after the date of the upgrade - July 2.
Anyone receiving us on an antenna will lose the signal to WSFA 12 News, Bounce TV, The Circle, Grit and DABL until you rescan your TV.
If you receive WSFA channels on cable or satellite, you will not be affected.
