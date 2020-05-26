Alabama state health officer concerned about ongoing community transmission of COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The number of coroanvirus cases continues to climb in Alabama.
The state recently saw a spike of more than 600 cases in 24 hours.
“We’re concerned that we’re still seeing some community level transmission," said Stare Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
Harris says the state is seeing hotspots like Montgomery, but he can’t pinpoint a reason for the spike in cases.
“We’ve seen an increase in testing, but I don’t think that explains it," he said.
Harris says he has spoken with hospitals, and they are managing the surge in cases.
Meanwhile, he’s urging the public to take personal responsibility to social distance and wear a mask in public.
“Wearing a face covering is good manners, and it’s a way that you show that you care about other people around you," Harris said.
Could the state see another shutdown?
Harris said we have to be willing to consider that, and right now everyone needs to cooperate to protect themselves and others.
