Daughter of Rod and Paula Bramblett remembers parents in letter to AU family

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Monday marked one year since Rod Bramblett, known as the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, and his wife Paula died in a car crash.
The couple’s daughter, Shelby, penned a letter to the Auburn family that reads in part, “While we will all remember my parents in different ways, we remember them as Rod Bramblett and Paula Bramblett. A true Auburn man who married a beautiful Auburn woman. Both of whom carried spirits that were not afraid and left a legacy the Auburn family will never forget.”
The Bramblett’s were killed in a two-car crash near the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway near Samford Avenue. 17-year-old Johnston Taylor is charged in their deaths. According to police, Taylor’s vehicle was traveling at an excessive rate of speed when he struck the Bramblett’s who were sitting at a traffic light.
