Editorial: Make a plan to rescan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are receiving our channel over the air with an antenna, you need to Make a Plan to Rescan your television.
In just one month, on July 2, we are about to make a change to our transmitter signal that means you won’t see our programming across our five over-the-air digital channels unless you rescan.
So, Make a Plan to Rescan now, and mark your calendars for July 2.
Cable and satellite viewers are not affected.
We know you may have questions. We have a ton of information on our website: www.wsfa.com/rescan
There is also a phone number to get some help, as well: 334-288-1212.
Again, if you’re a cable or satellite customer., you will not be affected.
Thank you so much for being loyal viewers of WSFA 12 News.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.