Editorial: Make a Plan to Rescan

By Mark Bunting | May 26, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 6:42 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are receiving our channel over the air with an antenna, you need to Make a Plan to Rescan your television.

In just one month, on July 2, we are about to make a change to our transmitter signal that means you won’t see our programming across our five over-the-air digital channels unless you rescan.

So, Make a Plan to Rescan now, and mark your calendars for July 2.

Cable and satellite viewers are not affected.

We know you may have questions. We have a ton of information on our website: www.wsfa.com/rescan

There is also a phone number to get some help, as well: 334-288-1212.

Thank you so much for being loyal viewers of WSFA 12 News.

