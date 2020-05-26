Fifth arrest made after more than 50 vehicle burglaries

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Another juvenile has been arrested, bringing the number of suspects connected to a string of more than 50 vehicle burglaries in south Alabama to five, according to Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson.
Hudson said the latest arrest happened three days before the suspect’s 18th birthday, at which point he could have been charged as an adult. As it stands, though, the suspect’s name will not be released because he is a minor.
The minor is facing nine charges including third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, and two counts of theft of property in the fourth degree in the burglary of Jackson Used Cars on River Falls Street on May 11.
He is also charged with five counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle in a rash of burglaries that occurred on Opp Avenue, Smith Street, and River Falls Street.
The arrest adds to the number of people charged with more than 53 car burglaries. Four other juveniles were charged earlier in May.
Chief Hudson said not all of the automobile burglaries, which occurred in Andalusia, Opp, and the north end of Covington County, have been solved but added, "we are continuing to work those cases.”
Anyone with information about those burglaries is asked to call the Andalusia Police Department at 334-222-1155, or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.