Jeff Sessions challenges Tommy Tuberville to debates; Tuberville says no

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two very familiar faces are battling for the Republican nomination in Alabama's U.S. Senate race.
Former U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions challenged former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville to several debates on Tuesday.
"A United States Senate seat is no small thing. Any person afraid or lacking the knowledge to debate is automatically unqualified for the United States Senate," Sessions said in a statement. "You are either strong enough to debate, or weak and scared."
Tuberville told WSFA Tuesday he will not debate Jeff Sessions. Tuberville said Sessions was "way behind" in the most recent poll. The poll conducted by Cygnal shows Sessions behind Tuberville by 23 points.
"I don't want to get on TV and give him an opportunity to get up there and tell people what he's doing when he hasn't worked like me," Tuberville said.
Tuberville has called Sessions a "quitter" for recusing himself from the Russia investigation against President Donald Trump.
"You got to remember that he's the guy that quit on the president and our country," Tuberville said.
Sessions continues to say that he recused himself to follow the law.
"You like to call me weak because I follow the law, and call yourself strong as you hide behind Silicon Valley’s talking points and clips from coaching jobs that you quit," Sessions said.
The primary runoff election will take place July 14. The Republican nominee will face off Democratic Senator Doug Jones.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.