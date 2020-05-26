Justice Department defends Alabama absentee ballot rule

May 26, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 6:07 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Justice Department is defending Alabama’s requirement to have witnesses sign an absentee ballot.

The Justice Department filed a statement of interest in a lawsuit challenging election procedures.

The Justice Department said the witness signature requirement is not a violation of the Voting Rights Act.

Alabama absentee voters are currently required to submit photocopies of their photo identification and sign the absentee ballot before a notary or two witnesses.

The lawsuit filed by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program asks a federal judge to waive those mandates and force the state to offer curbside voting.

